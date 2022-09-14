Comment: Wilder’s ‘very talented individual’ can solve Middlesbrough’s midfield woes

Middlesbrough lost 3-2 at home to Cardiff City in the Championship last night, in another disappointing defeat for Chris Wilder’s side.

Middlesbrough currently find themselves in 20th place of the Championship table.

Wilder would’ve had a spot in the top-six in his sights this season, and he still will, but Boro’s form of late is a cause for concern.

Last night’s defeat was perhaps Middlesbrough’s worst this season – they were overran by a Cardiff side who’d only scored four goals in the Championship before last night, with Wilder’s midfield looking particularly weak.

Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson and Alex Mowatt started in the middle of a midfield five last night. But the trio were easily beaten, piling pressure onto the defenders behind them and eventually seeing Cardiff take a three-goal lead inside the first half.

Something is missing for Middlesbrough. Wilder needs someone with a bit of bite in the middle, a bit of steel, and someone who can take the ball from defenders and move it onto the attackers – step forward, Massimo Luongo.

1 of 10 How many points did Middlesbrough claim in the 2016/17 Premier League season? 27 28 29 30

The Australian international recently signed on a free transfer following his release from Sheffield Wednesday, and Wilder has spoken positively about him too. He told The Yorkshire Post after bringing him in:

“I spoke to Darren Moore about him, and I remember him from his QPR days. He’s a very talented individual and has played 30-40 games for his country as well. He’s 29, but sometimes it’s good to have that mix as well and we’re not just going young.”

Luongo was a huge favourite at Hillsborough. When fit and available, he is the complete midfielder – he’s tenacious and dogged out of possession, but technically-gifted and forward-thinking in possession.

Fitness has long been a hurdle for Luongo, who managed 27 League One outings last season and was named on the bench for Boro last night.

Of all the signings that Wilder has made this summer, Luongo could yet prove to be one of his more impressive captures, and the Australian could yet be the man to plug the gap in midfield and really bring this Boro side together.

Up next for Middlesbrough is a home game v Rotherham United this weekend.