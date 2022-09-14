Comment: Tomasson may have unearthed a new key player for Blackburn Rovers during win over Watford

Blackburn Rovers claimed an impressive 2-0 win over Watford in the Championship last night, with fans having plenty of positive things to say on social media after the game.

After a dip in form, Blackburn Rovers returned to winning ways with a confident 2-0 win over Watford at Ewood Park.

The game was a real showcase of what Jon Dahl Tomasson brings to the club – Blackburn were dominant throughout, ruthless in attack and assuring at the back.

Throughout the summer transfer window, Tomasson seemed to have a void at centre-back – a problem that was further highlighted after the injuries to Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton a few weeks back.

1 of 10 What league were Blackburn Rovers playing in at the turn of the millennium? Premier League Division 1 Division 2 Division 3

But Dom Hyam’s arrival has plugged a gap at the back, with Hayden Carter having moved out on to the right-side of defence following the departure of Ryan Nyambe last season.

And it’s Carter especially who’s running into praise from Rovers fans online – the 22-year-old has featured four times in the Championship this season, starting each of the last three.

Tomasson shifted Carter onto the right-side of defence last night, allowing for Ayala, Hyam and Wharton to play in the middle of a back-five, and Rovers looked much better for it.

A long time coming…

Carter is a graduate of the Blackburn Rovers youth academy. He was always there or thereabouts under Tony Mowbray, but he never really established himself under the new Sunderland boss.

Last season though, Carter spent time on loan with Portsmouth in League One where he really started to flourish. After starting this season on the sidelines, Carter is quickly asserting himself as a key player under Tomasson, who continues to impress during his first season at the helm.

Things are still a bit inconsistent, but Rovers looked to have turned a corner last night, with a tricky trip to Luton Town on their agenda this weekend.

Carter will be hoping to cement his place in the side and to help Blackburn Rovers to establish themselves inside the Championship’s top-six.