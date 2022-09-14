Comment: Charlton Athletic should cast eyes over ‘high quality’ free agent despite Garner’s recent transfer statement

Charlton Athletic’s inability to add another striker to their ranks during the summer transfer window as Ben Garner’s options up top looking light on the ground.

Charlton Athletic skipper Jayden Stockley has been the go-to man up top so far, but he’s struggling for form.

Chuks Aneke is still on the books but injuries continue to hamper him, while youngsters like Miles Leaburn and Daniel Kanu are promising options. However, Garner and co will be wary to put too much expectation on them too early and to manage their development carefully.

It’s led to calls for a dip into the free agent market, though Garner recently insisted they will not be doing so.

That said, one option that the Addicks should at least look into is Scottish striker Marc McNulty.

In need of a new start…

McNulty has endured a difficult few years, with his big-money move to Reading failing to bear fruit. It led to plenty of spells on loan away from the Royals and towards the end of his most recent temporary stint away with Dundee United, McNulty suffered medial ligament damage.

The striker has been rehabilitating and has now said he’s hunting for the right manager to kick his career back into action.

And amid Charlton’s striker shortage, Garner could help McNulty while the striker helps him.

He’s hungry to get back on track after his Reading stay and he’s previously proven to be a threat. He thrived during a stay with Coventry City, netting 28 goals and providing 11 assists in 52 games.

McNulty, previously described as ‘high quality’ by ex-Dundee United boss Tam Courts, also managed respectable goal tallies with the likes of Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Hibernian and Sunderland.

He’d need help to get back to full fitness after a spell on the sidelines and without a club but he has shown he can be a goalscoring threat before. The 30-year-old could provide the necessary cover and competition for Stockley, easing the burden on the young shoulders of Leaburn somewhat while Kanu continues his development in the academy.

McNulty may be a player that requires time to get up to speed though, so it wouldn’t be an instant fix. However, he could be a solid option to consider with plenty of time left before the window reopens in January.