Comment: Burnley man whose ‘best position is a No.10′ will unlock Clarets’ attacking potential

Burnley drew away at Preston North End in the Championship last night, in another game full of positives, but with a slight sense of disappointment.

Burnley’s draw at Deepdale last night was their fifth draw of the Championship season so far. The Clarets are making a habit of not taking their chances and eventually conceding needless equalisers, as in their last two outings now.

The consensus on Twitter is taking the positives from last night’s defeat – of which there were plenty. Vincent Kompany continues to deploy an attractive, passing-style of play, with his side dominating possession last night.

And Burnley also had far more shots on goal than the hosts, but it clearly wasn’t enough. Burnley’s fortunes will improve as Kompany gets to know his players more and more, and said players adapt to the Championship further, but right now the Clarets are lacking a bit of spark.

They have all the players necessary to blow away teams in the second tier but nobody to really bring it all together – or at least was the case last night. But summer signing Scott Twine could be the man to do exactly that.

Speaking last season, the former MK Dons man assessed his style of play, telling Sky Sports:

“I think my best position is a No 10. I would’ve said striker two years ago but I’m also more of a No 8 now, where I can roam into space and try and hurt the opposition. I think that’s where best suits me.”

Kompany has some good central options in Jack Cork, Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill who all played last night, and who all seem to be the favoured trio in the middle.

Whilst Brownhill in particular has been in prolific form this season, the midfield looks to be in need of a bit of rotation.

Brownhill played in that no.10 role last night but he, Cork and Cullen were limited to a lot of sideways passes. Nobody was really able to split the Preston defensive line with a cutting pass or a quick turn, but Twine’s seemingly imminent return to the side will give Kompany a player who can do just that.

He showed time and time again at MK Dons last season that, when given any amount of time between opposition defensive and midfield lines, he can cause damage.

Twine’s return will also give the likes of Brownhill a bit of resting time across the season, which will help to keep him fresh and firing like he was in the earlier games of this season.

Things are still looking up for Burnley, who will only get better throughout the campaign.