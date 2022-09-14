Comment: Blackpool should turn attention to ex-Liverpool starlet with pursuit of 32-y/o ‘dead’

Blackpool have been on the lookout for more options in the middle of the park amid a shortage of midfielders due to suspension and injury in recent weeks.

Blackpool had been pursuing a deal for Danny Drinkwater, who is known to Michael Appleton from their time together at Leicester City.

The Tangerines boss recently stated that despite the best efforts from the club, that deal is ‘dead’.

One man who has appeared on the radar amid the collapse of talks for Drinkwater is Liam Bridcutt, who is another player known to Appleton. The experienced midfielder played under his management at Lincoln City and is currently on trial with the club.

However, one man the Championship side should have their eyes on instead is youngster Elijah Dixon-Bonner…

One to snap up?

Dixon-Bonner was let go by Liverpool this summer after an extensive youth career at Anfield.

The versatile youngster played three times for the club’s senior team too while also playing 55 and 46 times for their U21s and U18s respectively.

He remains without a club though, and he could be an ideal addition to Appleton’s squad.

The Blackpool boss has shown a desire to work with and develop young players, so Dixon-Bonner would fit into that well. He has a solid footballing education behind him after stays in Arsenal and Liverpool’s youth ranks too.

He has a high ceiling and plenty of room to develop while also offering Appleton some valuable versatility in midfield. Dixon-Bonner is best as a box-to-box midfielder but can play deeper in a more defensive role if needs be, also filling in on the right-hand side.

Dixon-Bonner is a player Appleton could really develop and keep for the long-term, while other options looked at like Drinkwater and Bridcutt are in the latter stages of their careers at 32 and 33 respectively.

It remains to be seen how Bridcutt’s trial pans out, but Dixon-Bonner is certainly another option worth considering.