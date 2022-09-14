Chris Wilder acknowledges he will be ‘scrutinised’ in clear Middlesbrough statement after Cardiff City loss

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has insisted the system was not the problem in their 3-2 defeat to struggling Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Middlesbrough faced another setback in their bid to rise up the Championship table on Tuesday night, falling to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Steve Morison’s Cardiff City.

A dismal first-half performance from Boro saw the Bluebirds race into a 3-0 lead. Goals from Callum O’Dowda, Mark Harris and Perry Ng gave Morison’s men the advantage heading into the break.

Wilder rung the changes at half time and they eventually came good in the 76th minute.

Duncan Watmore pulled one back for Boro before Andre Muniz added a second just a minute later. However, they were unable to stage a late fightback and dropped to 20th place in the Championship table.

The result left fans unimpressed once again, with Wilder drawing criticism for persisting with the same system.

As quoted by Teesside Live though, the Boro boss insisted the problem was not with the formation and tactics. He said:

“We can make those changes and we think about how we line-up for each game.

“What I would say with the system we started with though, it worked alright when we played Watford, it worked alright when we played Sheffield United, it worked alright when we beat Swansea and Sunderland.

“I understand that, yet again, it will get scrutinised by you guys and by supporters. People will say ‘go back to a four’, or ‘go back to this’, ‘go back to that’.

“But when players make individual mistakes, they’re individual mistakes. It’s not a problem with the system.

“We didn’t get overpowered at any time and we were never on the back foot. We conceded three poor goals, gave the opposition a massive lift and those three goals were enough as they sat in and defended. If we get the first goal of the game it forces them to come out

“And I don’t want that to sound critical of Cardiff because ultimately they’ve come here and got the job done. But it wasn’t a difficult place to come and get a result tonight. There was too many misplaced passes, safe passes, playing slow. That was why I changed it up at half-time.

“You have to look at it from experience as well. They aren’t going to throw bodies forward second half because they’re 3-0 up. So they’re happy to protect and that leaves a little bit less space in the areas where we want to have space, and yet we still managed to find space in those areas.

“But we kept hitting the first man with crosses or putting them behind the goal.

“We just didn’t find that last bit.”

In need of a turnaround…

Middlesbrough were put amount the favourites for promotion at the start of the season.

However, they’ve just not delivered on the expectations, and just when it seems as though they’re starting to take a step forward, they take another one back.

Wilder looks as though he’s sticking by the system that he’s deployed though, despite the scrutiny he acknowledges. It will have to come good sooner rather than later though, with pressure ramping up as their poor form continues.

There’s plenty of time for a turnaround this season though, so that combined with the individual errors he refers to is probably behind his continued faith in the current setup.

Next up for Boro is a home clash against Rotherham United, where three points will be a must to get back on track.