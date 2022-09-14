Blackpool team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United with midfield injuries persisting

Blackpool journey to Rotherham United in the Championship this evening.

Blackpool have had a relatively successful start to life under new boss Michael Appleton, currently sitting in a mid-table position with 11 points. The Lancashire side have also been clinical in front of goal, finding the net eight times in their previous five fixtures.

Their opponents Rotherham United have also had a positive start to their campaign on their return to the second tier, also sitting in a mid-table position.

Veteran defender Richard Wood has been a surprising stand-out star so far, scoring four goals in seven appearances.

Blackpool could potentially move into the top-six if they are able to win, whilst Rotherham United would also move towards the play-off picture if they can pick up all three points.

Blackpool team news

Keshi Anderson is sidelined, injuring his MCL at the start of the season against Stoke City. Jake Beesley is also unavailable after fracturing his foot during pre-season.

Jamaican international Kevin Stewart will also not make an appearance, after also suffering a foot fracture during pre-season.

Loanee Charlie Patino continues to recover from an ankle injury but could be back sooner rather than later. Lewis Fiorini injured his hamstring and looks set to be out for a prolonged period of time.

Predicted XI (3-4-3)

Grimshaw (GK)

Thorniley

Ekpiteta

Williams

Thompson

Connolly

Dougall

Gabriel

Corbeanu

Yates

Poveda

Blackpool have made relatively good progress over the last few months, strengthening the squad in their bid to cement their place as a solid Championship club. Appleton has proven himself to be a competent manager in the past and has steadied the ship so far after the departure of Neil Critchley.

Jerry Yates has been a solid option going forward so far with the experienced Gary Madine also being available to utilise from the bench.

The match kicks off at 7:45pm this evening.