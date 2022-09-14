Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face West Brom with five players sidelined

Birmingham City travel to The Hawthorns to face West Brom on Wednesday night.

Birmingham City face fellow Championship strugglers West Brom, with both teams keen to kickstart their season.

The Blues will be looking to build on their 1-0 victory against Preston North End in their previous game. This win was on the back of three straight defeats, so John Eustace and co will be looking to build some momentum going forward.

Following their early season woes, the Blues find themselves in 21st place. They will be hoping their game against West Brom will springboard them away from the relegation zone.

West Brom find themselves not much better off than their rivals in 16th place. Having won only once all season and drawn six of their games, the Baggies will be hoping to transform their draws into victories, at the expense of Birmingham City tomorrow night.

Birmingham City team news

Birmingham City will be without five first team players for their game against West Brom; Nico Gordon, Harlee Dean, Gary Gardner, Przemylsaw Placheta and George Friend will all miss the game against their local rivals.

Young defender Gordon is working his way back to full fitness, but John Eustace says he is not quite ready to be training alongside the first team.

Friend picked up a knock whilst playing for the U21s, whilst Gardner is struggling with a calf problem and Placheta has a shin injury.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Ruddy (GK)

Sanderson

Roberts

Trusty

Colin

Bielik

Chong

Bacuna

Graham

Deeney

Hogan

Eustace is likely to pick an unchanged side going into the game against West Brom, after picking up only their second win of the season in their last game, he will likely trust the same starting XI to perform tonight.

Hannibal Mejbri, the youngster signed from Manchester United, may not be thrown into the mix for this fixture. He will have to settle for a place on the bench, for a third successive game.

The game kicks off at 20:00 tonight and will be shown live on Sky Sports.