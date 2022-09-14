Alex Neil singles out ‘quality’ Stoke City man for praise after win at Hull City

Stoke City manager Alex Neil has praised Lewis Baker’s ‘quality’ after last night’s 3-0 win over Hull City in the Championship.

Stoke City headed to Hull City last night, in what was Neil’s third game in charge.

The Scot had picked up a draw and a loss in his opening two against Swansea City and Reading respectively.

But last night saw Neil claim his first win as Potters boss, and it was an emphatic one – two goals either side of half-time from Baker and one from Ben Wilmot saw Stoke City leave with all the points.

Baker opened the scoring after 25 minutes before setting up Wilmot’s goal on the stroke of half-time. It takes the former Chelsea man’s tally to four goals and two assists in nine Championship this season.

Speaking to the club after the game, Neil had this to say on the 27-year-old:

“Lewis has got quality, he’s got goals in the middle of the park, he’s got legs and can pass the ball, we just need to make sure with him and with everyone else that there’s a level of consistency.”

Baker joined Stoke City on a permanent deal last year, after spending several years with loan clubs.

And since settling down with the Potters, Baker has started to flourish – he’s now scored 12 goals in 30 total Championship appearances for the club, proving to be one of Stoke City’s more prolific players.

Neil unlocking Baker’s quality…

Neil is a very clever manager. He knows how to get the best out of his side and out of individuals, especially those players in more attacking roles.

And Baker showed last night that he’s a player who can really progress in a Neil side – he’s got that quality which Neil mentions, but now he just needs to find a level of consistency.

If Baker can put in perform like he did last night every week, then he’ll fire Stoke City up the table in no time.

Up next for the Potters is a trip to QPR this weekend.