‘A bitter pill to swallow’ – Liam Rosenior delivers honest verdict on Derby County’s defeat to Lincoln City

Derby County boss Liam Rosenior rued individual errors in the Rams’ 2-0 away defeat to Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

Derby County fell to consecutive League One defeats at the hands of the Imps at Sincil Bank last night.

It was Lincoln City’s first home win of the season, with an early Jack Diamond penalty putting Mark Kennedy’s side ahead after Jason Knight felled the Sunderland loanee in the box.

With 68 minutes on the clock, Diamond was involved again as his blocked effort fell to Ben House, who duly found the back of the net to seal the Rams’ fate and secure a much-needed win for Lincoln City.

Back-to-back defeats leaves Derby County in 13th after eight games and had Rosenior rueing individual errors.

As quoted by the Derby Telegraph, the Rams’ interim boss admitted it was a bitter pill to swallow but insisted they ‘need to take that medicine’ and come back with a better performance against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

He said:

“It was littered with individual errors which is not consistent with the season we’ve had or consistent with the performances the players have shown.

“I thought last Saturday was a wake-up call for us in terms of our engagement and we came here and gave away a cheap penalty

“That gives the other team energy and we also made errors that did the same. We still created chances but didn’t take them. And when you’re chasing the game you will get punished. It was a bitter pill to swallow but we need to take that medicine, come back on Saturday and give a much better performance individually and collectively.”

Bouncing back…

If Derby County want to keep up with the top dogs in this division, they can’t afford to have runs like this often.

The visit of Wycombe Wanderers presents another tough challenge this weekend too.

Rosenior’s side are still struggling for goals though. It’s not for a lack of possession or for chances created, but they really need to find that cutting edge if they are to make serious inroads on the division this season.

Those flourishing at the moment are finding the back of the net at will, so Derby County need to do the same while cutting out individual errors if they want to bounce back against Wycombe this weekend and rise back up the table after consecutive losses.