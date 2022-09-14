3 out-of-work managers Huddersfield Town should consider after parting ways with Schofield

Huddersfield Town have parted ways with Danny Schofield this morning.

Schofield took charge of Huddersfield Town following Carlos Corberan’s summer departure.

But the 42-year-old coach has taken just four points from Huddersfield’s opening eight league fixtures, with the club sacking him after last night’s 2-1 defeat at home to Wigan Athletic.

The Terriers’ managerial search will be well underway, and here we look at three out-of-work managers that the club should consider…

Scott Parker

Parker was let go by Bournemouth earlier this season. The former midfield enforcer has struggled when in the Premier League, but he’s made a habit of earning promotion from the Championship.

He’s a contemporary manager who deploys a passing-style of play in his sides, and despite the criticism that he’s come under at both Bournemouth and Fulham, he guided both towards the top flight.

Whether or not he’s what Huddersfield need right now is debatable, but of all the available managers right now, Parker is perhaps the one with the most recent and impressive Championship CV.

Michael O’Neill

O’Neill was also let go this season, with Stoke City sacking the Northern Irishman after a slow start to the season.

Stoke were struggling when he took over. But O’Neill helped to stabilise the club whilst slashing the wage budget, earning praise for the job he did at the bet365 in the end.

He’s an experienced manager on the market right now and whilst it might not be the glamorous appointment that Huddersfield fans want to see, it’d be a steady appointment nonetheless.

Sean Dyche

Dyche has been linked with any and every job since he left Burnley last season. He’s certainly a big name on the managerial market and he was being linked with the Stoke City job before Alex Neil landed it.

He’s a manager with both Championship and Premier League experience, with his 10-year stay at Burnley being one of the more impressive managerial achievements of the 21st Century.

His football isn’t the most attractive, but Dyche’s Burnley always got the job done – whether or not he’d fancy dropping into a relegation scrap with Huddersfield remains to be seen though.