‘It will be a case of…’ – Norwich City v Bristol City prediction: The72

Norwich City host Bristol City in the Championship on Wednesday night.

On their quest to return to the top flight, Norwich City currently occupy 2nd place in the Championship, having won their last five games.

And a win against stiff opposition in Bristol City would show they really are one of the teams to beat this season.

The Robins have started the season superbly, winning four out of their last five league games and having scored a league-high 16 so far. Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City currently sit 4th in the table and go into this game on the back of a 3-2 victory against Blackburn Rovers, last time out.

A win for Bristol City would see them leapfrog Norwich City with the potential to climb as high as 2nd place, whilst the Canaries will be looking to keep up pressure on league leaders Sheffield United.

Ahead of the game, some of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

Luke Gallivan-Young

“I think goals will be easy to come by at Carrow Road on Wednesday Evening, both teams are firing in front of goal and you wonder whether either defence will be able to hold strong against the attacking forces.

“This game will come down to which side is best equipped to nullify the opponent’s attack, and for me, that’s the Canaries.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 3-1 Bristol City

James Ray

“This is a tough one to call. Both sides are in flying form and both are playing some really nice football going forward.

“It will be a case of whose defence can hold strong with both the Robins and the Canaries possessing the attacking talents to cause anyone in the division trouble.

“I reckon Norwich will just have the edge, but this could be a really competitive clash between two sides who are bang in form at the moment.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Bristol City

Luke Phelps

“What a tough game to call.

“Both teams are performing much better than I thought they would at the start of the season, with Bristol City in particular looking really good going forward.

“They’ve got a rejuvenated striker in Nahki Wells and a new star in Tommy Conway. But in this one, I fear that Norwich might have a bit too much quality.

“They too have an in-form forward in Josh Sargent and so I can see this game having a few goals in it, with Bristol City not having the best defence so far.

“It’s got to be a Norwich win for me.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Bristol City