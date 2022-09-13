Update emerges in Bristol City’s bid to secure star man’s future

Bristol City’s contract talks with midfielder Han-Noah Massengo remain at a stalemate, Bristol World has said.

Bristol City talent Massengo has been the subject of attention for some time now, be it because of transfer interest from elsewhere or because of his performances on the pitch.

The former AS Monaco starlet’s contract situation has been the focus of many though, with his current deal up next summer. However, the bid to secure his future has been to no avail as of yet as he plays his way through the last 12 months on his contract.

Now, Bristol World has stated discussions remain at a stalemate.

The efforts to secure Massengo’s future on a new contract are yet to bear fruit, so it will be hoped that a resolution can be found sooner rather than later as the expiry of his current deal moves closer and closer.

One to hold onto…

Although Massengo hasn’t quite hit the heights some might have hoped he would have by now, he remains a highly-talented midfielder with the potential to go on and play at a high level in the future.

Starts have been slightly on and off under Nigel Pearson but with 106 Bristol City appearances to his name at only 21, his time at Ashton Gate has been of great value for his development.

Losing him for nothing next summer would be a serious blow. He could be a player the Robins make a great profit on but with his contract situation still unresolved, an agreement needs to be reached sooner rather than later.

If not, the January transfer window could be the Robins’ last chance to cash in.