Trusted West Ham insider clarifies emerging links to Sheffield United’s John Egan

Trusted West Ham insider ExWHUemployee has played down the Hammers’ reported interest in Sheffield United defender John Egan.

Over the weekend, Alan Nixon claimed that West Ham were keen on Sheffield United centre-back Egan.

He said that the Hammers wanted Egan during the summer transfer window just gone and that David Moyes’ side were planning a £12million move for the Irishman ahead of the January transfer window.

But speaking on The West Ham Way Podcast (via thisisfutbol), trusted Hammers source ExWHUemployee had this to say on Egan’s links to West Ham:

“But I’ve been told today that there was no offer in the summer, not one went in for him. You know, we might have shown a distant interest in him, but we always had other priorities ahead of him.”

1 of 10 Before promotion in 2017, how many seasons did Sheffield United spend in League One? 3 4 5 6

Egan has played every minute of Sheffield United’s 2022/23 season so far, once again proving to be an important player for the Blades who currently sit top of the Championship table.

West Ham’s links to Egan seemed somewhat surprising from the off, and with ExWHUemployee now playing them down, we can assume that the Hammers’ interest was just a passing one and that a January bid is not in the offing.

Good news for Heckingbottom…

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has had to deal with reports linking players with a move away from Bramall Lane all summer.

But he managed to get through the summer transfer window with his squad still intact, and hearing that West Ham’s interest in Egan is nothing overly serious will surely come as a good bit of news.

Sheffield United look really good this season – Heckingbottom has got his side firing on all cylinders and he’s managed to get a good balance of youth and experience, with Egan one of the more experienced names helping to lead this side.

The Blades return to action away at Swansea City tonight with the game kicking off at 7:45pm.