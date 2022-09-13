Tony Mowbray reveals Sunderland star was ‘very much’ on Blackburn Rovers’ transfer radar

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed midfielder Dan Neil was ‘very much’ on his radar during his time as Blackburn Rovers boss.

Blackburn Rovers and Mowbray parted ways with one another in the summer, leaving the manager out of work for a few months before eventually landing back in the north east as new Sunderland manager.

His time at Ewood Park was a successful one. He took the club back to the Championship and built a solid foundation for Jon Dahl Tomasson to build on moving forward, even if he was unable to deliver the serious promotion challenge many desired.

Recruitment was strong under Mowbray though, with many of his additions proving big successes in Lancashire.

Now, the current Sunderland boss has said that one player that was firmly on Rovers’ radar was Black Cats starlet Neil.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Mowbray revealed he was a player of interest back at Ewood Park, stating that he is a player they would have tried to sign if Sunderland had failed to win promotion. He said:

“Dan’s career is on an upward trajectory, he’s a very talented boy.

“I sit here now, and as Blackburn Rovers manager last year, he was very much on our radar. If Sunderland weren’t going to get promoted, we would have been trying take him out of League One.”

Mowbray went on to praise Neil’s willingness to work hard to develop his game, stating he also wants to see him get involved in attacks more as he believes ‘he’s got a goal in him’.

The perfect boss for Neil?

Mowbray has been a big success when it comes to developing young talents. At Blackburn, the likes of Lewis Travis, John Buckley and Ryan Nyambe all came through the academy and became first-team regulars under his management.

Chilean sensation Ben Brereton Diaz went from strength to strength under the Saltash-born boss too, while loan players like Harvey Elliott have gone on to big things after working under Mowbray.

The Sunderland boss seems determined to get the best out of Neil, who holds the potential to go on and play at the very top.

After an eye-catching breakthrough, momentum slowed somewhat over the second half of last season. The challenge will now be to get back to his best and maintain his spot in the starting XI as he bids to continue developing at the Stadium of Light.