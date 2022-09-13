‘Really out of sorts’ – Luton Town v Coventry City prediction: The72

Luton Town host Coventry City tomorrow evening in the return of Championship fixtures.

Luton Town have started the season with nine points in their opening eight outings, a tally which sees them sit 18th in the league as things stand. Nathan Jones’ side had a fairy-tale year last time out and it seems recreating that is proving harder than many thought.

The Hatters have a strong squad still and they could well string a good run together at any moment.

Coventry City have had a very stop-start opening to the 2022/23 campaign and they are still yet to pick up a win having drawn one in their opening five.

The Sky Blues’ stadium issues has left them with two-games in hand, but their performances don’t have too many optimistic of their chances to make up ground.

Ahead of this clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Both sides come into this one having started a lot worse than they would’ve expected. The hosts have shown signs of last season’s quality, but consistency is lacking. Coventry City, on the other hand, haven’t been helped by the off-field issues they’ve encountered so far, but on paper their squad is arguably stronger coming into this game.

“With the home support behind them, Luton Town will likely enter this one as the favourites, but both teams will certainly fancy their chances.

“That being said, I believe this one will be tight and Coventry City will see this one as a good opportunity to end their run of four defeats in a row.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Coventry City

James Ray

“I anticipate both these sides will be able to recover from their early struggles, but it makes for a tough game to call here.

“Luton looked like they had started to pick up some steam before throwing away a lead to lose to Wigan Athletic last time out, but I think they get a much-needed win here.

“Coventry have looked really out of sorts and their turbulent start to the season in terms of their pitch struggles haven’t helped. There is some work to be done for Robins and co, but it don’t think their turnaround starts here.

“I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-0 Coventry City