‘They are languishing’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts West Brom v Birmingham City

West Brom host Birmingham City at The Hawthorns on Wednesday evening and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has issued his prediction in his weekly predictions column.

West Brom have had a slow start to the season, winning just one of their eight games so far. Despite this, they have lost just once, drawing the other six. They sit in 16th place as things stand and they will be hoping to get their second win of the season when they host Birmingham City tomorrow night.

The Blues have started even slower than their midweek opponents. Although they have won twice, they have lost four times, drawing the other two. They are level on points with Cardiff City who occupy the last spot in the bottom three, and so desperately need wins quickly in order to put some distance between them and the relegation zone.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter Prutton has had his say on how he thinks the clash will play out. He has opted for West Brom to beat their West Midland rivals 1-0.

“It has been a case of too many draws in games they ought to have won for West Brom, and that is why they are languishing in the bottom half of the table,” he said.

“Birmingham got an important win at Preston last time out to arrest a real slump in form ahead of a trip to their near neighbours. It could be a bit of a grind here, but I think the Baggies will sneak it.”

Thoughts

Given the two sides’ lack of consistency so far this season, the result could indeed go any way, with a home win, draw or an away win all strong possibilities.

But given West Brom are in slightly better form than Birmingham City, a win for Steve Bruce’s side doesn’t look a bad prediction whatsoever from Prutton, and it would be a hugely important victory if it does play out the way the pundit predicts.

The game is expected to be a low scorer and so it is likely that a goal will separate the two sides. In only one of the Blues’ games this season has there been more than a one goal winning margin for either side and this looks set to continue at The Hawthorns tomorrow.