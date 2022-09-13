‘There won’t be much in it, but…’ – Rotherham United v Blackpool prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Blackpool in the Championship on Wednesday night.

A tight battle is expected at the ASSEAL New York Stadium with Rotherham just one point behind their guests in the table.

The Millers were expected to struggle in the Championship this season but have more than held their own so far, picking up 10 points from their opening seven games. They responded well to their first defeat at Sunderland, with a hard-fought draw against Watford in their last outing.

The same could be said of Blackpool, who like their opponents, have exceeded expectations so far. The Seasiders have competed well under Michael Appleton and sit just inside the top half of the table.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“Rotherham have a bit more resilience about them than the last time they were in this division and I can see them staying clear of relegation under the guidance of Paul Warne. There is a strong togetherness in the squad, which could be key over a long season.

“Blackpool can be a match for anyone on their day and that has already been proved with good victories over Reading, QPR, and Huddersfield. A win on Wednesday will give them the confidence to push on further.

“Rotherham are yet to lose on home soil and I believe that will remain the case after Wednesday’s game. However, Blackpool are a tough nut to crack, so it’s a draw for me.”

Score prediction: Rotherham 1-1 Blackpool

James Ray

“Admittedly, both Rotherham United and Blackpool have exceeded my expectations this season, with both sides sitting around mid-table at the time of writing.

“I’d anticipated the Millers would be in and around the relegation zone but Warne’s side have proven to be a resolute outfit at the back while the likes of Chiedozie Ogbene provide the spark going forward. They might just pick up an impressive three points here too.

“Blackpool are a tough side to overcome though, but I think while the Millers hold strong, Blackpool’s backline might just get breached. There won’t be much in it, but I’m going to go for a home win.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-0 Blackpool