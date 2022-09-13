‘Their toughest challenge yet’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Norwich City v Bristol City

Norwich City host Bristol City at Carrow Road in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday evening and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has had his say in his weekly predictions column.

Following two defeats and a draw in their opening three outings, Norwich City have won five league games in a row, catapulting them up into the second automatic promotion spot behind league leaders Sheffield United.

They come into the game having scored 10 goals across their winning run, conceding just two during that time. They will be hoping to continue that run when they face off against Bristol City tomorrow evening.

The Robins have also been impressive in the 2022/23 campaign, sitting in fourth and just two points behind their midweek opponents. In their eight games so far they have won four, drawn two and lost the other two. However, similar to Norwich City, their only two defeats came in their opening three games.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has issued his prediction for how Wednesday’s clash will go, opting for a 2-0 home win.

“Norwich have marched right up the table off the back of five wins. All of a sudden a third promotion in as many attempts looks very much on the cards,” he said.

“Bristol City are on a great run of form. Whether they can maintain it remains to be seen, and this is their toughest challenge yet. Norwich just look too strong right now, though. Home win.”

Thoughts

These two sides are two of the most in-form teams in the entirety of the division as things stand and it promises to be an exciting affair on Wednesday evening. Norwich City do look the stronger of the two sides and are in slightly better form than Bristol City going into this game and that could prove to be the difference.

To win five in a row at any stage of the season in the Championship is a huge feat and the Canaries will be extremely buoyant going into the game with Nigel Pearson’s side in midweek because of this and so Prutton’s prediction is understandable.

But Bristol City are on a strong run of their own, as they are unbeaten in their last six games and have won four of those six games and so shouldn’t be counted out easily. They will provide an equally tough test for Norwich City and could be closer than Prutton’s prediction suggests.