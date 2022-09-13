Steve Bruce provides fitness updates on new arrivals Martin Kelly and Tom Rogic ahead of West Brom v Birmingham City

West Brom manager Steve Bruce says that new signings Martin Kelly and Tom Rogic will both need some time to reach match fitness.

West Brom had a shrewd, but relatively quiet summer transfer window, with the deadline day arrivals of Kelly and Brandon Thomas-Asante giving the Baggies some much-needed depth late on.

And Rogic has since moved to The Hawthorns as well, arriving on a free transfer following his release from Celtic at the end of last season.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s game v Birmingham City, Bruce has provided an update on the Australian, saying:

“It’s clear we need to work with Tom Rogic to get him match-fit. He’s done a little bit but we need to make sure he’s ready before he plays in any games. We always knew that would be the case.

“We need to get him up to speed as quickly as possible. He’ll start, really, after the international break.”

Experienced defender Kelly has also joined on a free transfer. He was released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season and is yet to feature for the Baggies.

Bruce said of the 32-year-old:

“Martin Kelly will probably take a couple of weeks to get up to speed because he’s been out of it for a little while.”

Bruce went on to reveal that Daryl Dike, Semi Ajayi and Kean Bryan are all making progress on their return from injuries, but that all are still a few weeks away.

Patience required…

Bruce now looks to have a pretty balanced squad at his disposal. He has a lot of good creative midfielders in particular with the arrival of Rogic, and with Dike soon to return and Thomas-Asante having joined, the Baggies could have a really potent attack coming together over the next few weeks.

And it’s much-needed, with West Brom having started the season poorly. West Brom have scored 12 goals so far this season which isn’t a terrible number, but a team chasing the top-six need to be scoring more, and keeping them out at the other end with the Baggies having shipped in 10 goals already this season.

They sit in 16th as things stand, with a tough home game v Birmingham City on tomorrow night’s agenda – a win could see the Baggies move into the top half of the table.