‘Should be winning this game’ – West Brom v Birmingham City prediction: The72

West Bromwich Albion take on Midlands rivals Birmingham City at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Wednesday night.

The Baggies’ start to the season has been far from ideal, with only one win in their opening eight fixtures sending them into the depths of the bottom half of the table.

Steve Bruce’s side might have struggled in their first few games, but a run of five consecutive matches unbeaten should build confidence with Brandon Thomas-Asante’s late equaliser against Burnley in their last fixture a sign of hope.

Blues have had a challenging beginning to their campaign but have picked up two victories despite their obvious struggles, with John Eustace’s trust in youth showing his potential as a manager who develops a club’s academy assets.

Eustace’s team won in the previous outing against Preston North End, becoming the first side to score a league goal against the Lilywhites during this campaign thanks to Maxime Colin’s first-half header.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“West Brom recruited strongly over the summer, so it is a slight surprise that they find themselves in such a lowly position, but injuries have hampered their progress to the frustration of Bruce.

“Blues were always going to struggle, but if they can build on a positive result at Deepdale, their hopes may seem a brighter prospect, especially with the emergence of talents like Jordan James and Jobe Bellingham.

“It looks like a tight clash in the making with the teams’ form evenly matched, yet there is a supposed gap in the quality of the two squads.”

Score prediction: West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Birmingham City

Luke Phelps

“On paper, West Brom really should be winning this game. They’ve got enough quality in their side to be challenging for the top-six but so far, it just hasn’t really clicked for them.

“Birmingham City on the other hand, they’re in their usual 21st place, but they looked to have turned a corner in their last outing v Preston North End and I’ve got hope that Eustace will drag them up the table in time.

“I’m expecting an exciting game here, with both sides wanting a win after pretty poor starts to the campaign – I’m going to go for a home win though.”

Score prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Birmingham City