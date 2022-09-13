Player who left Burnley at the end of last season training with Middlesbrough

Midfielder Dale Stephens is currently training with Middlesbrough following his release from Burnley, according to The Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath.

Middlesbrough are short in numbers in midfield and are now looking to the free agent market to address their lack of options. With manager Chris Wilder opting to use four central midfielders in a 3-5-1-1 formation, there isn’t an opportunity to shuffle the pack as there are only four midfielders at his disposal.

That was until the recent acquisition of free agent Massimo Luongo who recently left Sheffield Wednesday, and Wilder is continuing to explore the free agent market with Stephens currently training with the Teessiders, according to McGrath.

Dale Stephens training at Middlesbrough. Former Burnley midfielder a free agent since leaving Turf Moor in the summer #Boro #Clarets — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) September 13, 2022

The 33-year-old is without a club having left Burnley at the end of his contract in June. He has previously played for Brighton, Charlton Athletic, Southampton, Rochdale, Oldham Athletic and Rochdale in the EFL, whilst also turning out for Brighton in the top flight.

It is unknown whether the player is training with the club as a way of maintaining fitness or whether it is with a view to a permanent move at this time.

Stephens could be a solid acquisition for Boro…

With Boro light in midfield with only Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, Riley McGree, Alex Mowatt and new signing Luongo, manager Wilder needs more options to be able to rotate and signing Stephens would undoubtedly give them more options.

He boasts plenty of experience having played for several clubs in the EFL as well as with Brighton in the Premier League and so could be a leader in the middle of the park if a deal was struck up in the coming weeks.

It is also beneficial for Boro as they would be signing a player with experience without having to pay out a transfer fee. Given Stephens is a free agent he would arrive on a free transfer and would likely be a short-term solution.