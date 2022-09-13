Peterborough United handed significant injury boost with long-term absentee set for return to action

Peterborough United left-back Dan Butler is set to return to action in a development league fixture against Sheffield United U21s this afternoon after almost 10 months on the sidelines.

Peterborough United man Butler had been a regular starter at London Road, helping them win promotion from League One and playing a part in all 22 Championship games until December 11th.

It was on that day he was forced off early on against Millwall though, and he hasn’t featured since.

Butler has now been out for the best part of 10 months but now, a positive update has emerged on his road to recovery.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Posh boss Grant McCamm revealed Butler played 60 minutes in an internal game this weekend and the report adds he is in line to feature for the club’s U21s in a Professional Development League fixture against Sheffield United.

McCann said:

“Dan’s a bit ahead of schedule.

“He played for an hour in an internal match we fixed up at the stadium on Saturday after the Forest Green game was called off and he did well. Dan’s a great player and a great character to have around. It’s good news for him and the squad to have him so close to a return to first-team action.”

A welcome return?

Butler was key in helping Posh to promotion from League One last time around, so having a player of his ability, energy and experience available once again can only be a good thing for McCann and co.

It will be interesting to see just how his return impacts the starting XI though.

Academy graduate Harrison Burrows has made the starting spot on the left-hand side his own in Butler’s absence, operating as either a left wing-back or a left-back.

He spent much of his youth football and early Posh career playing in a more advanced role as either a winger or attacking midfielder though, so it will be intriguing to see if he moves further forward again or competes with Butler for a spot on the left.

It could mean a selection headache is around the corner for McCann, but that’s always a good problem to have in a side looking to fight at the top-end of the table.