Michael Appleton details Blackpool’s failed efforts to sign former Premier League midfielder

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has insisted the club went ‘above and beyond’ in their bid to sign Danny Drinkwater, but the deal is now ‘dead’.

Blackpool’s limited midfield options amid injury and suspension prompted a look to the free agent market.

It ended up with Drinkwater appearing firmly on the Tangerines’ radar too. The midfielder is without a club after his Chelsea deal ran out in the summer but it seemed as though the Championship side were looking to offer him a route back into the game.

Now though, Appleton has confirmed the pursuit has run its course.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, the Tangerines boss stated that the club did what they could to strike a deal, but admits he can not see Drinkwater making his way to Bloomfield Road with the deal ‘dead’. He said

“To be fair, the club went above and beyond to try and make that happen. We couldn’t have done any more, I couldn’t have had any better support from the club to try and make it happen. But that isn’t going to happen.

“You never close the door on anyone coming in, but I don’t see Danny coming to the club.”

Turning attentions elsewhere…

Amid the breakdown in talks for Drinkwater, it has emerged that another free agent midfielder is now in Appleton’s sights.

Liam Bridcutt, most recently of Appleton’s former club Lincoln City, is now on trial with Blackpool. The 33-year-old is well known to the Tangerines boss and has a vast amount of Championship experience, though much of his recent football has come in League One.

His injury record hasn’t been the greatest either but his leadership qualities and experience could make him a worthwhile addition to Blackpool’s midfield.

He too will have to prove he’s deserving of a deal at Bloomfield Road and even if he’s deemed up to standard, the relevant parties will have to reach an agreement over a contract, something they were unable to do for Drinkwater.