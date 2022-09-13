Luton Town general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Hatters (15.09.22)

Luton Town boast a storied history, and recent years have brought about some of the club’s more memorable days.

Luton Town are a thriving Championship club and earned a historic spot in the play-offs last season, proving themselves as a team not to be written off despite possessing one of the more meagre budgets in the division.

The Hatters have emerged from challenging eras still standing and the future is bright.

Nathan Jones is in his second tenure at Kenilworth Road and is tasked with maintaining the upward trajectory the club have been on in recent years, though the heights of last season will be a challenge to reach in a highly competitive Championship this season.

But how well do you think you know Luton Town’s past and present?

Test your knowledge by trying your luck in our latest Hatters general knowledge quiz at the bottom of the page!