‘Little bit of an issue’ – Blackpool boss shares further fitness update on Leeds United loanee Poveda

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton hopes that Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda will be fit enough to face Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow night.

Poveda, 22, joined Blackpool on loan from Leeds United last month.

The former Manchester City youngster spent time on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last time round, with injury prematurely ending his time at Ewood Park.

So far, the Englishman has featured twice in the Championship for Blackpool, making his first start for the club in the 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town last time out.

But speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game v Rotherham, Seasiders boss Appleton revealed that Poveda has been struggling with fitness.

He told the club:

“We’ve had a little bit of an issue with Ian Poveda, who has had a little tightening of his hamstrings. I think that was just down to volume, in terms of training, because he’s not been used to training on a regular basis with the intensity that we have.

“Obviously he had the 75 minutes against Huddersfield, but we’re reasonably confident that he’ll come through it and be ready.”

Poveda joins the likes of Keshi Anderson and Charlie Patino on the sidelines, with Blackpool having something of a midfield crisis at the moment.

The season ahead for Poveda…

Poveda remains a very young player. At 22 years old he’s still got his whole career ahead of him, but his earlier hype might have people expecting more from him right now.

Since joining Leeds United though, Poveda has really struggled with injuries which have stopped him from really progressing.

But with Blackpool, Poveda has a great chance to play some regular Championship football and for a team who are so far competing well in the second tier.

And for Appleton, having the likes of Poveda, Patino and Anderson back will really give them some added creativity in the midfield, which could yet propel them even further up the Championship standings.

The game v Rotherham United tomorrow kicks off at 7:45pm.