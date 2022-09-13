League Two club casting eyes over 19-year-old after West Ham release

Colchester United have brought young winger Jayden Fevrier in on trial after his West Ham release, Gazette News has reported.

Colchester United added a whole range of new faces to their ranks over the course of the summer transfer window as Wayne Brown bid to shape the squad to his liking.

The window has now closed of course, but there’s still the option for clubs to dip into the free agent market for new additions.

Now, Gazette News has stated that the U’s are looking at a possible free transfer signing, with former West Ham youngster Fevrier currently on trial with the League Two outfit.

Their report states that the 19-year-old, who mainly operates on the left wing, featured for Colchester United in Professional Development League fixtures against Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic as he bids to find himself a new club.

Fevrier had been with West Ham’s academy his entire career before being let go at the end of last season.

An exciting signing to be made?

Of course, it will be down to Colchester United to decide if Fevrier is up to standard and deserving of a move.

However, he could prove to be a shrewd signing for the u’s.

He didn’t set the world alight at U21 level with West Ham but he managed a respectable seven goals and seven assists in 30 outings for the club’s U18s. His versatility can see him operate on the right-wing if needs be too, and even back in left-back if required.

It could make for a low-risk, high-reward move for Brown and co, but it remains to be seen if they deem him deserving of a deal.