Latest Sunderland news: Newcastle United looking at Black Cats starlet, Mowbray’s Dan Neil admission + more

Sunderland are gearing up for a trip to Reading in the Championship tomorrow night.

And ahead of tomorrow’s game, the Black Cats have been in a few interesting headlines, with the main one coming out on Sunday.

The Sun revealed that Sunderland’s nearby neighbours Newcastle United are keen on the Black Cats’ 15-year-old wonder kid Chris Rigg.

Alan Nixon says that the Magpies are plotting a £2.5million raid for Rigg.

And from one Sunderland youngster in Rigg to another in Dan Neil, Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that he was keen on signing Neil when he was in charge at Blackburn Rovers.

He told Sunderland Echo that Neil was ‘very much’ on his transfer radar at Ewood Park.

And an ongoing story remains Ross Stewart’s injury, with the striker set to out for up to eight weeks with a thigh injury.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game in Berkshire, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted that Sunderland might struggle without their star striker.

He wrote:

“Sunderland are without Ross Stewart for the foreseeable future, which is a massive blow as he has been one of the standout players of the season so far. Can they cope without him? I think they may struggle.”

Elsewhere, Mowbray says that summer signing Edouard Michut has trained with the club this week, and that he’s not ‘too far away’ from making his debut.

And lastly, former Black Cats Chris Maguire has returned to the north with Hartlepool United – the 33-year-old joins the League Two side on a permanent deal.

Sunderland sit in 8th place of the Championship table ahead of tomorrow night’s game, with Reading sat in 3rd and in with a chance of going top with a win.

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.