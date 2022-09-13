Latest Stoke City news: Report reiterates Potters’ interest in Leicester City man, summer signing set for return to action + more

Stoke City’s start to life under Alex Neil hasn’t gone as planned so far, with the Scot having taken one point from his opening two games in charge.

But there’s still a widespread belief that Neil can eventually guide the Potter towards the Premier League.

Right now though, his side are slumped in 20th place of the Championship table, with Neil inheriting a fairly mismatched squad from Michael O’Neill.

Neil recently said of his Stoke City squad:

“The difficulty we’ve currently got is whatever way you want to break our squad down right now there are going to be a few square pegs because we don’t have enough options to put everyone in their favoured positions.”

And in a bit of transfer news for Stoke City, an emerging report from Mirror says that Leicester City ‘could be set’ to lose goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, reiterating Stoke City’s interest in the Dane.

Jack Bonham has come into the starting line up for the last three games, keeping one clean sheet in those three.

Stoke City return to action v Hull City tonight. It’s a chance for Neil to claim his first win in charge and his side’s chances of a win should be bolstered by the potential return of Dwight Gayle.

Nick Powell is also in contention to feature again after his involvement v Reading last time out, but Sam Clucas is expected to miss out.

Lastly, it was announced this morning that Potters forward Jacob Brown has once again been named in the Scotland squad for this month’s Nations League games.

Stoke City’s Championship clash v Hull City kicks off at 7:45pm tonight, with recent reports revealing that their trip to QPR this weekend is still set to go ahead.