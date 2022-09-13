Kompany shares further update on Scott Twine’s imminent return to action for Burnley

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says that Scott Twine is ‘close’ to a return to action.

Twine was the first name to join Kompany’s Burnley revolution this summer.

The young midfielder joined from MK Dons in a reported £4million transfer, making his debut in the Clarets’ opening game of the season v Huddersfield Town.

But Twine hasn’t featured since owing to injury. And speaking to LancsLive ahead of tonight’s Championship clash v Preston North End, Kompany gave this update on Twine’s fitness:

“When he’s involved, that will be a little surprise, but he is close.”

Twine then seems to be closing in on what will be a much-welcomed return to action, and Kompany suggesting that Twine’s return will come as a surprise could suggest that he’s set to be included v Bristol City this weekend.

Burnley currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table after going unbeaten in their last five league outings.

The Clarets seem to have a well-stocked midfield department and that might make life a bit more difficult for Twine, who’ll be competing with the likes of Josh Brownhill and maybe Josh Cullen for a place in Kompany’s midfield.

A nice problem to have…

When Twine is ready for selection again, Kompany will have a lot of really strong options in that no.10 position.

That was Twine’s position for MK Dons last time round. Right now though, Brownhill seems to have that position locked down, and he’s performing really well for Burnley.

But Twine could offer something a bit different – he’s a really well-rounded midfielder who can score all types of goals, and he’s useful on set-pieces too.

His return will be a welcome one for Burnley who have slowly started to creep up the Championship standings, with tonight’s game at Deepdale set to be another difficult one.

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.