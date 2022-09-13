‘It’s not a secret’ – Charlton Athletic boss makes free agent claim after failed striker search

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner says ‘no-one springs to mind’ when discussing potential free agent striker signings.

Charlton Athletic wanted to bring in a striker on deadline day.

The Addicks were being heavily linked with a move for QPR’s Macauley Bonne who shone on loan at Ipswich Town in League One last season, but that move didn’t materialise.

And when asked where Charlton Athletic stand on potential free agent signings, Garner told London News Online:

“There is no-one who springs to mind in the free agents. Our squad is what it is now until January. It is about maximising that and a lot of work on the training ground, making players better.

“Academy players need to be pushing to give us great competition in the squad. I don’t just want those players to feel like getting in the squad is an achievement. I want them to want the shirt.

1 of 10 Who took over as caretaker manager after Russell Slade's departure in 2016? Jose Riga Kevin Nugent Lee Bowyer Johnnie Jackson

“It’s not a secret that we’d have liked one more, a different type of forward, but we weren’t able to get the player we wanted to get in over the line.

“For me now it is what we do have in the squad and how we get the best out of them.”

Charlton Athletic currently sit in 12th place of the table. Garner’s side have scored 11 goals in their opening seven league fixtures, with Scott Fraser being their highest scorer in the league so far with three.

Garner has names like Chuks Aneke out injured right now, with Jayden Stockley having scored just once in seven League One appearances.

Garner though goes on to suggest that his younger players could now make the step up, mentioning Miles Leaburn and Tyreece Campbell.

A blessing in disguise?

Bringing Bonne back to The Valley would’ve been a real coup for Garner.

But Charlton are still finding the back of the net and now, Garner has the chance to bring through players like Campbell and Leaburn, with the latter looking especially bright in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old has scored three in eight total outings this season, having last scored when he started the 3-0 win over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy at the end of last month.

Pinning any play-off hopes Charlton might have on youngsters like Leaburn will be a big ask. But Garner is there for the project and his start to life at The Valley has been a good one, so fans should be optimistic for the seasons ahead.

Up next for the Addicks is a home game v Forest Green tonight.