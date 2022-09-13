‘I think they may struggle’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Reading v Sunderland

Reading host Sunderland at the Select Car Leasing Stadium tomorrow evening and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has issued his prediction in his weekly predictions column.

Reading have started the season incredibly well, sitting in 3rd position after eight games played. They have won five games so far, losing the other three and a win on Wednesday night over Sunderland could even take them into the top two if other results go their way.

Their opponents in midweek are Sunderland who lost against their local rivals Middlesbrough last Monday and will be looking to bounce back when they travel to Reading tomorrow. They aren’t too far behind the Royals, residing in 8th place and a win could see them back in the top six.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he thinks the clash will go. He has predicted Reading will come away with all three points, winning 2-1 over the Black Cats.

“It really has been an excellent run for Reading. Every time they suffer a defeat they seem to bounce right back and prove their doubters – myself included! – wrong,” said Prutton.

“Sunderland are without Ross Stewart for the foreseeable future, which is a massive blow as he has been one of the standout players of the season so far. Can they cope without him? I think they may struggle.”

Thoughts

The injury to their star player Stewart will be a huge blow for Sunderland and this was evident in their game against Middlesbrough as he could well have been the difference. The game against Reading will be a tricky one anyway for Tony Mowbray’s side, but made even more so with the absence of their top scorer.

Reading are in a good run of form and have taken many by surprise and they are playing Sunderland at the perfect time after a disappointing result last time out and without their top scorer and so Prutton’s prediction looks to be a strong one.

However, Sunderland could well bounce back as they have done several times already this season. Each time they have suffered defeat they have won their following game and so they shouldn’t be ruled out of taking all three points at the Select Car Leasing Stadium