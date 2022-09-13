‘I don’t think they’ll get a win’ – Millwall v QPR prediction: The72

Millwall host London rivals QPR in the Championship on Wednesday night.

The Lions have had an inconsistent start to the season, having performed effectively at home, but their away form has limited their progression towards the top half of the table.

Gary Rowett’s side tasted victory in their previous fixture with an impressive 2-0 win over Cardiff City due to goals from Charlie Cresswell and Benik Afobe, leaving them in 14th place.

The R’s have had a stable beginning to their campaign with three wins, two draws and three losses, seeing them positioned firmly in the top half of the second tier.

Michael Beale’s team look to get back on track after a 1-0 defeat to Swansea City on the road, with Joel Piroe’s first-half strike the winning goal, which sees Rangers currently placed in the ninth spot.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Millwall are a robust and resilient outfit under Rowett’s stewardship, with their form at The Den a crucial factor if they want to improve on last season’s 9th placed finish, improving away from home needs to be the target going forwards.

“Beale has developed a talented squad at Loftus Road, which has the potential to challenge the play-off spots, but R’s supporters should not expect instant success for the capable yet inexperienced manager.

“The Lions have proved fiercely dominant on their own patch, and it is hard to see QPR being strong enough to come away with a result.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-0 Queens Park Rangers

1 of 10 Who was the caretaker manager before Gary Rowett took charge in 2019? Scott Fitzgerald Adam Barrett Colin West Steve Lomas

Luke Phelps

“Form-wise, QPR should go into this game as the favourites. But a trip to The Den is never easy and I think form will go out of the window for this one.

“The Lions bounced back with a comfortable win over Cardiff City last time. QPR will pose much more threat that Cardiff though and it should make for a really entertaining game tomorrow night.

“The R’s will be out for vengeance after their defeat at Swansea City last time out, but I don’t think they’ll get a win at The Den – I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Queens Park Rangers