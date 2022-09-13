How is Charlton Athletic’s Deji Elerewe faring on loan at Wealdstone?

Charlton Athletic sent young defender Deji Elerewe on loan to National League side Wealdstone during the summer window.

Charlton Athletic academy graduate Elerewe was in and around the Addicks’ senior side last season.

He made 11 appearances after making his first-team breakthrough, featuring heavily in the EFL Trophy while also notching up 78 minutes of League One football across three outings.

However, the League One side elected to send the 18-year-old out on loan this summer. He has joined National League side Wealdstone on a deal until January, giving him the chance to pick up more senior game time away from The Valley.

But just how has he fared with the Stones so far?

A mixed bag…

If first-team game time was the priority for Elerewe and Charlton Athletic, they can’t ask for much more at the moment.

Wealdstone’s number five has already played six times in the National League, and the only reason he was absent from the 0-0 draw with Yeovil Town was because of a straight red card given to the Charlton Athletic loan man in the game prior.

In his six appearances, the Stones have managed to keep two clean sheets, helping them to a strong start to the National League campaign.

The fact he’s been able to nail down a starting spot at such a young age can only be a good thing, and it will be hoped that continues to be the case moving forward.

A pair of shaky outings in his first two games saw him pick up bookings against Bromley and Eastleigh, but he earned rave reviews for his performance in the 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic mid-way through last month.

It certainly seems Elerewe is being given the time to find his feet in senior football with Wealdstone, which should be music to the ears of those at Charlton Athletic. The whole purpose of the loan is to give him experience and the chance to develop, so long may that continue.

Here’s what some fans have had to say about his early displays…

Was excellent last night, very composed , must have been really intimidating for a young lad but he was simply top notch, wonderful experience for him playing at a ground like that with a big crowd — Jeremy Albert (@JeremyAlbert20) August 17, 2022

Looked a bit naive by all accounts. Maybe at fault for their second goal but the reason he’s here is to learn so hopefully he’ll push on from here. — Tom Marshall (@TomMarshall94) August 7, 2022