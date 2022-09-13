Dean Smith provides injury updates on Gibbs, Giannoulis and Hayden ahead of Norwich City v Bristol City

Norwich City face Bristol City in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Norwich City v Bristol City is an early game between two sides in the Championship’s top-six.

The Canaries have started typically strong, winning their last five to move up into 2nd after a slow start, whereas the Robins find themselves in 4th and just two points behind Norwich.

And speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game at Carrow Road, Norwich boss Dean Smith has provided an injury update on his side.

He told the club:

“Liam Gibbs is back walking now, out of the boot, which is a real positive sign. Dimi is the closest to getting back, he’s walking as well. I saw Isaac Hayden running with the ball as well and he’s getting to where we want him.”

Gibbs has missed the last two outings with an ankle injury whilst Dimitrios Giannoulis has been struggling with a ligament injury sustained at the start of the campaign.

Summer signing Isaac Hayden is yet to make his debut since joining on loan from Newcastle United, having undergone knee surgery in pre-season.

Strength in depth…

After dropping down from the Premier League, Norwich City had a fairly quiet summer in the transfer window.

But Smith has a lot of players at his disposal, and a lot of players with both Championship and Premier League experience.

A few injuries shouldn’t hinder his side’s fortunes in the Championship and that’s been the case so far this season – despite having important players like Giannoulis and Gibbs out, the Canaries are still looking strong.

The visit of Bristol City tomorrow night may well be their toughest test yet – the Robins are free-scoring and looking confident, but Norwich fans should be confident of seeing their side’s quality shine through.

The game tomorrow kicks off at 7:45pm.