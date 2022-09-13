Danny Cowley discusses forward’s move to Ipswich Town after he ‘lost his way’ at Portsmouth

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has admitted Ipswich Town new boy Gassan Ahadme ‘lost his way’ while on loan at Fratton Park over the first half of last season.

Portsmouth recruited Ahadme on loan from Norwich City last summer.

It looked to be a good move too, with the Spanish-born striker enjoying a prolific pre-season with Pompey. However, he was unable to translate that into form in competitive fixtures, scoring just once in 10 games for Cowley’s side.

He ended up seeing his loan end in January and he then moved to Burton Albion, where he struggled to make an early impact before bursting into life at the start of this season. Ahadme netted five goals and provided two assists in eight games and earned a surprise move to Ipswich Town.

Now, Pompey boss Cowley has been discussing Ahadme’s stay in Hampshire and his move to Portman Road.

As quoted by The News, he admitted the Moroccan ‘lost his way’ with Portsmouth but praised his work ethic before stating it will be interesting to see how he fares with Ipswich Town saying

“When he was with us he had a really good work ethic, the boy just wanted to be the best he could and was a good trainer, very determined. It’s good to see him progressing.

“He had a great start with us and just lost his way. “Sometimes it’s about finding the right partnerships, particularly as a number nine.

"Gassan was in and out at Burton last year, he had quite a disrupted season. He was in and out with us and found himself in and out at Burton too, scoring some goals. Overall he has done well at Burton and it will be interesting to see how he does at Ipswich."

Competition at Portman Road…

Ahadme will have to be at the top of his game to earn a place in Ipswich Town’s starting XI.

Kieran McKenna is lucky to boast solid options at the top of the pitch. The likes of Kayden Jackson, Tyreece John-Jules and Freddie Ladapo are all strong strikers at this level, with Conor Chaplin also capable of operating as a striker.

If Ahadme can maintain the form shown during his time with Burton Albion, he could be a big hit in East Anglia.

However, after Cowley admitted the striker lost his way somewhat on loan with Portsmouth, McKenna and co will have to ensure he settles well and strikes up the necessary partnerships to be a success at Portman Road.