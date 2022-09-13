Comment: Should Beale bring ‘well-liked’ QPR man out of the dark and into the first-team?

QPR are low on strikers. But they have a striker in Macauley Bonne who is struggling for game-time, despite reaching double figures in League One last season.

Lyndon Dykes is QPR’s main striker right now. Michael Beale also has youngster Sinclair Armstrong who’s been ushered into the first-team this season, as well as Tyler Roberts who’s been filling in up top.

Bonne is an out-and-out striker, but he can’t seem to get a game right now.

The 26-year-old has featured three times in the Championship this season but hasn’t played in any of the last five for QPR, having been left out of four of the last five matchday squads too.

With Dykes yet to find his scoring touch this season, should Bonne be given a chance?

The situation…

Bonne returned to QPR this summer following a fairly successful loan spell with Ipswich Town in League One.

Bonne scored 12 goals in 43 League One outings but he did go on the odd dry spell. Still, he reminded fans that he knows where the back of the net is and he looked set to be involved with QPR this season.

And in pre-season, it looked like Beale was warming to Bonne. He said of the striker:

“He has had a really good pre-season. I know there has been a bit of background noise but I think that is a bit unfair on the boy.

“He has been very positive about his hometown club and he has also been very positive about coming back and working. I’ll take him off face value and so will his team-mates.

“He’s a well-liked boy in the changing room and this pre-season he has played very well.”

In the Championship this season, all three of Bonne’s appearances have been as a late substitute. Last time in the second tier with the west Londoners, Bonne failed to find form, but he’ll surely be better prepared after his prolific season in League One last time round.

So, should Bonne be brought out of the dark?

Beale is a good coach, and if he’s not selecting Bonne then there’s certainly a reason behind that. But to see Bonne not even making the bench most weeks is slightly confusing, given the distinct lack of strikers currently at QPR.

After missing out on a deadline day move to Charlton Athletic, Bonne is now at QPR until at least January, and he’ll surely get his chance to impress in the Championship before then.

And if QPR want a January sale then they’ll no doubt give him some minutes in a bid to put him in the shop window. But if they have no plans to sell, and Bonne has no plans to move on, then he’ll surely work his way into selection sooner rather than later.

Alternatively, if Lyndon Dykes picks up an injury, then Bonne will simply have to step up.

It seems like a difficult situation for Bonne at QPR right now, but we might not have seen the best of the striker yet.