Chris Wilder sheds light on Sheffield Wednesday figure’s role in recent Middlesbrough transfer

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has told the Yorkshire Post he spoke with Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore before swooping to sign free agent Massimo Luongo.

Middlesbrough ended up recruiting Australian midfielder Luongo on a free transfer.

He looked to be one of the more appealing free agents available to EFL clubs after his Sheffield Wednesday departure, boasting plenty of experience on the international stage and in the Football League after spells with Swindon, QPR and the Owls.

It took some time for him to be snapped up though, with Boro eventually pouncing earlier this month.

Now, Middlesbrough boss Wilder has shed light on the move to bring Luongo in, revealing he spoke with Sheffield Wednesday boss more about the midfielder before making the swoop.

Speaking with the Yorkshire Post, Wilder also highlighted that the player’s conditioning was key to the deal, stating:

“We had a peek at him from a conditioning point of view.

“That was the key. When you’re out of contract like that, the key question is, ‘what do you do?

“I spoke to Darren Moore about him, and I remember him from his QPR days. He’s a very talented individual and has played 30-40 games for his country as well. He’s 29, but sometimes it’s good to have that mix as well and we’re not just going young.”

A smart move made…

Luongo was a standout in League One when fit and his previous performances in the Championship have caught the eye too, so this could prove to be one of Boro’s smarter bits of business this summer.

It’s wise to only bring him in on a short-term deal for starters though, giving them the chance to take a proper look at Luongo in competitive action before deciding whether or not to keep him long term.

The talks with Moore will have given Wilder and co a good idea of his character and abilities on the pitch.

It will now be down to the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster to prove he’s not only deserving of a place in Middlesbrough’s plans, but deserving of an extended stay at the Riverside too.