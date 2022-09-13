Burnley talent completes non-league loan move

Burnley have confirmed versatile youngster Jacson Coppack has joined Ramsbottom United on a month-long loan deal.

Burnley’s transfer business looks to have been concluded until January unless Vincent Kompany decides he wants to dip into the free agent market to bolster his ranks further after a busy summer.

However, academy players are still free to move out on loan to non-league clubs, opening the door for them to pick up valuable game time in first-team football.

With the window closed, there will likely be an influx of EFL talents at non-league clubs over the coming weeks and months. Now, it has been confirmed one young player who has headed out on loan is Burnley starlet Coppack.

As announced by the Clarets’ academy, the 18-year-old has moved to Ramsbottom United on a temporary basis.

He will remain with the Rams until October 9th, and he could even make his debut against Glossop North End in the FA Trophy tonight.

We can confirm that midfielder Jacson Coppack has joined @RamsbottomUtd on a youth loan which will last until October 9. His Rams debut could come this evening at home to Glossop North End in the Isuzu FA Trophy. Good luck Jacco! All the best 💪 pic.twitter.com/bNZYezUOAR — Burnley FC Academy (@ClaretsAcademy) September 13, 2022

The path to the first-team…

Kompany’s recruitment mainly saw him bring in young, promising players, breathing some fresh air into the Clarets’ squad.

Dara Costelloe has been in and around the club’s senior side, so the Belgian boss is showing a willingness to give youth a chance to prove themselves. It remains to be seen if that stays the case after a busy window, but it makes for promising reading for the talents in the Clarets’ academy.

Coppack will be hoping a strong loan spell can help him prove he’s capable of making a senior breakthrough at Turf Moor while he gains valuable experience of the senior game away from his parent club.