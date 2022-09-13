Burnley general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Clarets (13.09.22)

Burnley go up against Preston North End in the Championship tonight, in what promises to be an exciting clash between tow local rivals.

Burnley have a lot of new derby matches on their agenda since dropping out of the Premier League.

They’ve already played the likes of Blackpool and Wigan Athletic, with Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers being two other short trips for Vincent Kompany’s side to make this season.

Despite falling out of the top flight, it’s an exciting time to be a Burnley fan, with Kompany having brought in a host of new players to kick-start his revolution at Turf Moor.

But how much can you remember about Burnley’s lengthy history?

Try your hand at our latest Burnley general knowledge quiz and share it with your friends to see who can get the highest score!