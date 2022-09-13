Bolton Wanderers team news emerges ahead of MK Dons clash with 5 names potentially missing out

Bolton Wanderers look set to be without Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Lloyd Isgrove, Josh Sheehan, Eoin Toal and Owen Beck for tonight’s League One clash at MK Dons.

Bolton Wanderers travel down to MK Dons in League One tonight.

Ian Evatt’s side could move into the top-six with a win over last year’s 3rd place side, who’ve started the new campaign slowly.

Liam Manning finds his team in 18th place of the table after the opening seven games, coming after a tough summer in the transfer market.

But the Dons might fancy their chances against a Bolton side still missing a number of first-team players – Beck and Isgrove are yet to feature this season whilst Sheehan and Toal were brought in for the EFL Trophy win over Crewe Alexandra last month, with Bodvarsson having missed the last four.

Ahead of tonight, it’s been revealed on Bolton Wanderers’ official club website that Bodvarsson ‘is back in full training’ following a hamstring injury, but that he might be saved for Saturday’s clash v Peterborough United.

Meanwhile, Isgrove’s return from a heel injury is ‘on hold’, with Sheehan, Toal and Beck ‘being aimed at next Tuesday night’s Papa Johns Trophy tie at Tranmere’ in a bid to build up their fitness.

A huge game ahead…

So far on the road this season, Bolton have taken just two points from three games.

A trip to MK Dons is never an easy one and perhaps Evatt is missing the likes of Bodvarsson and Isgrove, who bring a certain degree of experience to the side.

Their returns will be welcome ones when they eventually do return, but things are still looking positive for Bolton at this early stage of the season.

MK Dons are struggling and so Bolton will surely fancy their chances, though Evatt and his players will know from last season that the Dons and Manning are fierce competitors in League One.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.