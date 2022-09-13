Blackpool injury updates ahead of Rotherham United test – latest on Patino, Poveda and Anderson

Blackpool face Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow night.

Blackpool make the trip to South Yorkshire to face Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow.

It should be a close-fought game between two sides who’ve perhaps started the campaign better than many would’ve expected.

The Millers sit in 13th place of the table, compared to the Seasiders who sit in 11th after the opening eight games.

And LancsLive’s Sean McGinlay has provided an injury update on Michael Appleton’s side ahead of tomorrow’s game – he’s revealed that Charlie Patino and Keshi Anderson are back in training, but doesn’t say they’re in contention for tomorrow, whilst Ian Poveda is ’50/50′ to feature following a hamstring injury.

Michael Appleton has confirmed a deal to bring Danny Drinkwater to Blackpool is dead in the water. Liam Bridcutt is currently on trial. Charlie Patino has had a few days training, Keshi Anderson back in training, Ian Poveda is 50/50 with a tight hamstring for tomorrow. — Sean McGinlay (@seanmcsport) September 13, 2022

Interestingly, McGinlay reveals in the above tweet that former Lincoln City skipper Liam Bridcutt is on trial with Blackpool, ahead of a potential reunion with Appleton.

Despite Blackpool dealing with some key injuries at the moment, they continue to compete in the Championship, claiming an important and impressive 1-0 win away at strugglers Huddersfield Town last time out.

1 of 10 Who was Blackpool's top scorer during their 2010/11 campaign in the Premier League? Charlie Adam DJ Campbell Luke Varney Gary Taylor-Fletcher

Surprise package…

Many had written off Blackpool ahead of this season. They lost a good manager in Neil Critchley and replaced him with Appleton, which for many was an underwhelming appointment at first.

But Blackpool are arguably performing better than they were last season.

Appleton has a bright and fast-paced squad at his disposal, and he has a fair amount of squad depth which can allow for a few injuries like this.

Still, the full returns of players like Anderson, Poveda and Patino will give Blackpool an injection of pace and creativity in attack, but first on the agenda is Rotherham United.

Tomorrow’s game promises to be an exciting one and who might come out on top remains anyone’s guess.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.