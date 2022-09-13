Blackburn Rovers general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on Rovers (13.09.22)

Blackburn Rovers have endured a mixed start to life under Jon Dahl Tomasson, but they find themselves in 7th place of the table ahead of tonight’s game v Watford.

Blackburn Rovers welcome Watford to Ewood Park tonight. It’s bound to be an exciting clash between two teams who’ve started the season well, but who are struggling for wins of late.

Tomasson’s side came close last year in what was Tony Mowbray’s last campaign in charge. But Mowbray’s Danish successor is now tasked with rebuilding the squad and going again, after losing a host of players at the end of last season.

The next chapter in Rovers’ history promises to be an interesting one, adding to the club’s already interesting and illustrious history.

But how much can you remember about the club’s past and present?

Try your hand at out latest Blackburn Rovers general knowledge quiz below, and share it with your friends to see who can get the highest score!