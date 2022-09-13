‘Aim to avoid defeat’ – Reading v Sunderland prediction: The72

Reading welcome Sunderland to Madejski Stadium in the Championship on Wednesday night.

The Royals are the surprise package of the second tier so far, having won five of their opening eight games which propelled them top of the table at one point before slipping down to the 3rd.

Paul Ince’s side recovered from their 4-0 thrashing to Sheffield United by defeating Stoke City 2-1 in the previous fixture with Lucas Joao’s double giving the Berkshire outfit all three points.

The Black Cats have recently undergone a managerial change following Alex Neil’s move to Stoke, with Tony Mowbray taking over.

Sunderland under Mowbray have beaten Rotherham United and lost at Middlesbrough so far.

Ahead of Reading v Sunderland, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Reading seemed like a club in turmoil after a disjointed previous campaign, but the unexpected appointment of Ince has galvanised the team, and with the firepower of Joao, they seem an exciting proposition this season.

“The loss of Neil and injuries to vital players like Ross Stewart has made the Black Cats vulnerable in recent weeks, but the steady guide of Mowbray should nurse them through a challenging spell.

“If the Royals can keep up their excellent start to the campaign, they should be too good for a Sunderland team who will aim to avoid defeat.”

Score prediction: Reading 3-1 Sunderland

Luke Phelps

“I’m not sure how or why Reading have made their way up into 3rd place at this stage of the season, but they have done, and they need to be respected by whoever they’re playing.

“Sunderland remain a threat without Neil at the helm and without Stewart up top. Mowbray is a good, attacking manager and he’ll want his side to go at Reading tomorrow night, and they could yet come away with a result.

“It’ll be difficult against a well-organised Reading side, but I can see Sunderland returning to Wearside with a point – providing they can get on the score-sheet early on.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-1 Sunderland