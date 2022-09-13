3 Sunderland squad concerns for Mowbray to manage between now and January

Sunderland’s season has started quite well, with the Black Cats sitting 8th place in the Championship table.

The newly-appointed Tony Mowbray is tasked with delivering stability to Sunderland before they aim to move on up to the top division. And life under Mowbray has started with a strong 3-0 win over Rotherham United, but that was soon followed by a hugely disappointing performance against Middlesbrough.

And with the summer transfer window having closed now, we take a look at three potential squad concerns for Mowbray to manage between now and the January transfer window…

Weak at the back

In the summer window, Sunderland added Daniel Ballard and Aji Alese to their defence – two young central defenders on permanent deals from Arsenal and West Ham United respectively.

Ballard went straight into the starting squad and impressed fans alongside Danny Batth at the back. He looks exciting, but a fractured foot against QPR means he will be missing for a little while longer.

Elsewhere in defence, Dennis Cirkin is the only natural left-back in the squad and his recent injury proves the squad lack depth here. In the right-back position, Sunderland have natural options in Trai Hume and Niall Huggins, the latter of which is injured. Lynden Gooch is covering well, but once again Sunderland may only be one injury away from major problems.

1 of 10 Who currently wears the no.2 shirt for Sunderland? Corry Evans Niall Huggins Dennis Cirkin Jack Clarke

A hole in the centre

Sunderland added Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba from France to bolster their central midfield options. These two youngsters will aim to challenge Corry Evans and Dan Neil who tend to start for Sunderland in the middle.

So far this season, fans have seen that Sunderland can lack physicality in the centre and this was an aspect that the board failed to address in the summer window. Mowbray must now find a way to use Sunderland’s technical skills in the middle, avoiding the need to be somewhat rough and ruthless – two characteristics the Black Cats’ midfield lacks.

No cover up top

Ross Stewart has proved he’s capable of performing at this level, but his recent injury also proves Sunderland will struggle to fill that gap in the squad. Ellis Simms is a good option to have, but against Boro he didn’t look comfortable leading the line on his own, so Mowbray must now find a way to transform some of Sunderland’s other attacking options into good striking talents.

Amad Diallo looks like he could play off Simms, but having just joined the club, he will need some time before he fully adapts to the new system.

Another striker would certainly be a welcome addition in January.