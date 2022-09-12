West Brom man completes new loan move after early League One recall

West Brom talent Quevin Castro has completed a loan move to National League side Notts County, it has been confirmed.

West Brom sent Portuguese youngster Castro on loan to League One side Burton Albion earlier this summer.

The young midfielder saw limited minutes with the Brewers, starting in their first League One game of the season before making four more substitute appearances. That saw him recalled by the Baggies early on and now, a fresh loan switch has been confirmed.

As announced on the National League side’s official website, Notts County have swooped in to sign Castro on loan.

The 21-year-old joins the Magpies on a deal until January 8th, giving him another shot at regular football away from The Hawthorns as he bids to pick up important first-team game time this season.

Castro is one of West Brom’s most highly-touted talents, to a switch to the National League should provide him with a good chance to strut his stuff and gain valuable experience away from the Baggies.

A second bite at the cherry…

Castro’s time with Burton Albion was over before it even started.

He featured sparsely during their poor start to the season so while it looked to be a quick decision to bring him back so early, it may have been the right one for his development.

A stint with Notts County could provide him with the perfect stage in the first half of this season. He’ll be playing in front of a decent ground regularly and at a respectable level, although it’s one he will probably be hoping to thrive at.

It will be hoped he is afforded the regular game time to aid his development as he bids to impress in senior football this season.