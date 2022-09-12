West Brom general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Baggies (12.09.22)

The Baggies were one of the founding members of the English Football League, supporting its conception way back in 1888 after its own establishment ten years earlier.

Although a muted force in recent decades, West Bromwich Albion were previously a revered name in English football, having won the FA Cup on five occasions throughout the last century. However, the West Midlands outfit struggled throughout the 80s and 90s, and have toyed between England’s top two divisions ever since.

These days, West Brom are in the Championship. But they seem to be struggling a bit under Steve Bruce who arrived midway trough the last campaign.

What the season ahead and the future holds for Bruce’s West Brom remains to be seen. But it’s bound to be another interesting chapter in the club’s likewise history.

So how much can you remember about West Brom’s past and present?

Try your hand at our latest West Brom general knowledge quiz below, and share it with your friends to see who can claim the highest score!