Watford man now a doubt for Blackburn Rovers game but 22-year-old could make Edwards debut

Hassane Kamara is a doubt for Watford’s Championship clash v Blackburn Rovers tomorrow night, but Jeremy Ngakia is available after injury.

Watford travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tomorrow.

Both sides have started the season similarly in terms of points, with Watford on 13 and Blackburn on 12. But the Hornets have only lost one game all season whereas Rovers have lost four of their last five.

Tomorrow’s game promises to be a close-faught one, and Watford’s task may well have been made slightly harder after the injury to Kamara.

The 28-year-old has been an important player so far this season. But after coming off during the last outing v Watford, the club has now revealed that Kamara ‘is a doubt’ for tomorrow’s game.

And Ngakia could come straight into the side in place of Kamara, or potentially slot in at right-back.

Ngakia has missed the last five through injury but the club say he’s ‘available’ for tomorrow’s game in which he could make his debut under Edwards.

Ken Sema is also carrying a groin strain, though the club say it is ‘hoped’ that Sema is fit to make the trip to Lancashire tomorrow.

Lastly, Tom Cleverley has returned to training, whilst Imran Louza remains sidelined.

Edwards’ selection dilemmas…

Kamara and Sema have played on the flanks for Edwards so far this season. Potentially having both out will certainly give Edwards a selection headache of tomorrow, with Ngakia an option to come in from the start.

It would be a big ask of Ngakia to come in and perform after his back injury, and having not featured all season.

But needs must for Edwards who doesn’t have too many options on the defensive flanks.

Mario Gaspar is another option for Edwards – both he and Ngakia are right-sided players though, so someone may have to play out of position on the left tomorrow.

It could be a difficult outing for Watford tomorrow night, not only because Blackburn are tough opponents but because injuries could force Edwards into playing a new-look, or make-shift side.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.