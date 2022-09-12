‘This should be comfortable’ – Swansea City v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Swansea City host Sheffield United in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Swansea City made a much-needed return to winning ways last time out, defeating QPR to get themselves back on track somewhat. However, they face another stern test here, with league leaders Sheffield United awaiting.

The Swans were tipped for a brighter start to the new campaign but they haven’t quite lived up to expectations.

As for Sheffield United, they’ve been formidable since losing their opening game of the season to Watford. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have not lost since and now sit in 1st place, one point ahead of in-form Norwich City in 2nd.

Another victory here would further strengthen their grip on top spot while pushing the Swans back towards the bottom three.

Ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have made their predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“I believe Swansea City will overcome their tricky start to the season and push up the Championship table. Martin’s philosophy on and off the pitch is one I back to succeed, they just need to banish their defensive issues.

“That said though, I can’t see them getting anything here.

“Sheffield United are a side on the hunt for automatic promotion after last season’s play-off heartbreak and with their attack flying and backline looking formidable, I anticipate they’ll collect another three points here to stay top of the table.

“This should be comfortable for the Blades.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-3 Sheffield United

Luke Phelps

“A visit from Sheffield United this season is going to be a mammoth task for a lot of sides. But tomorrow night’s visit might come at a good time for Swansea City, who claimed a good win over QPR last time out.

“A point from tomorrow night’s game would be a good result for the Swans and whilst I think it’s definitely possible, I’m struggling to go against a Sheffield United win here.

“They look really good this season, really well-rounded and balanced and whilst I don’t think tomorrow’s game will be as easy as many think it will, I still reckon they’ll claim a win.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 0-1 Sheffield United