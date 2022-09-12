‘This game has draw written all over it’ – Blackburn Rovers v Watford prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Watford in the Championship this weekend.

After a weekend out of action, Watford head to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tomorrow.

Rovers sit in 7th ahead of tomorrow and Watford in 6th. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have endured an inconsistent start whilst Rob Edwards’ side have only lost once in the league all season.

It promises to be an exciting encounter between two sides who know how to score goals in the Championship, but who are yet to really hit top gear.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Watford are tricky customers. They’ve got a lot of firepower and they’re difficult to beat, but on the road, they’ve claimed just four points from three, scoring only three as well.

“I think Blackburn Rovers will have the upper hand tomorrow night. Despite their inconsistencies, they’ve shown a lot of promise under Tomasson and they have a ringer in Ben Brereton Diaz.

“But for me, this game has draw written all over it. Whilst I think home advantage will be a plus for Blackburn, I don’t see them having enough to beat Watford, so I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Watford

James Ray

“Watford have made themselves a difficult side to beat but I expected a little bit more from them. Their form away from home hasn’t been particularly inspiring but Blackburn are stuck in a bit of a rut at the moment.

“Tomasson’s side likely won’t get any favours from a Watford side that, on paper, is one of the divisions best, but I feel like Rovers might just get back on track with a surprise result. They will need to be back at their best though, drawing from what they did well over the first three games of the season to overcome Edwards’ men.

“If they can get the home support riled up and maintain a solid tempo on the pitch, I get the feeling they could just snatch a win here.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Watford